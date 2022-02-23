Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.20 ($12.73) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBE. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.17 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

