ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,201. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.38.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.