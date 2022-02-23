ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,201. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200-day moving average is $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

