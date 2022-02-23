IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of IDACORP worth $32,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

