Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

