ImageCash (IMGC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $8,139.57 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars.

