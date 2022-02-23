ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Bought by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IBRX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 9,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,364. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

