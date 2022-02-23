Indexed Finance Price Reaches $1.93 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00005182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $10,183.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.55 or 0.06977141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,546.71 or 1.00658396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.