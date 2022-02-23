Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI) were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 209,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 322,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.28 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15.
About Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI)
