Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.