Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Innoviva worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innoviva by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 133,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

