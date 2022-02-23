Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 1,517 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 664.40 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.85. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.43) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

