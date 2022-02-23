Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 1,517 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 664.40 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.85. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.43) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

