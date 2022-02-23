Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Purchases 3,236 Shares of Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Nicholas V. Wilson acquired 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £1,035.52 ($1,408.30).

Shares of ESO stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 270.40 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 442 ($6.01). The company has a market capitalization of £87.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18.

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.