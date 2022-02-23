Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Summer Road Llc bought 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Summer Road Llc bought 1,477 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $7,680.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc bought 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc bought 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $102,303.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc bought 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $40,842.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock remained flat at $$4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 672,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,826. The company has a market capitalization of $370.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 621,420 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

