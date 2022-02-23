Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Sells 2,435 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $452,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.75. 1,091,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

