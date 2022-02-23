Insider Selling: Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Sells 2,530 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,337. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ball by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after buying an additional 160,701 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

