Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Sells 526 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 125,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.46. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 343.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $1,916,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

