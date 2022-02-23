Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 4,825 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,135,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,571. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $93,363,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $33,625,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

