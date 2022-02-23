Insider Selling: Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells 2,563 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($17.00), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($43,570.65).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £478.27 million and a PE ratio of 34.29. Frontier Developments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,176 ($15.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,290 ($44.74).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.48) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($35.84) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.48) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($39.68).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

