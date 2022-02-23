Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 80,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50.

Shares of NSIT opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

