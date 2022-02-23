Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 27,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 39,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:INSI)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
