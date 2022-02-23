Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 8,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

