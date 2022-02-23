Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million to $365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.84 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

