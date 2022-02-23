Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 126079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

ITR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

