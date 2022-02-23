IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 80,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 162,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.48.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGXT)
