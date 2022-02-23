IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 80,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 162,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.48.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

