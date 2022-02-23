Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

