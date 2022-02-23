InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,242 ($71.29).

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,204 ($70.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,500.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,846.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,796.93. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

