Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 35,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 65,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.