Invesco Ltd. Acquires 77,901 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Parsons worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 99.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 193,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Parsons by 338.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 34.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

