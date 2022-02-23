Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Glacier Bancorp worth $30,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

