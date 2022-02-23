Invesco Ltd. Has $29.90 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $29,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 200.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

