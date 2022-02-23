Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of United Bankshares worth $31,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

