Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,202,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 986.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,455,000 after buying an additional 7,602,653 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 971.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,108,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,722,000 after buying an additional 6,444,877 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 931.1% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,672,000 after buying an additional 5,121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after buying an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

