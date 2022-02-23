Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 48,136 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 8,752 put options.

BKLN opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,420,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,615,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter.

