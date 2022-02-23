Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

