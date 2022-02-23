Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

About Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

