Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

2/23/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $242.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00.

2/17/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the Midland basin, Pioneer Natural had the largest acreage position with operations across 680,000 net acres of land and identified more than 20,000 drilling sites. This is likely to provide it with decades of crude production. It has roughly 10 more years of drilling inventory in the region, wherein it can keep producing without a deceleration in the current output pace. Recently, Pioneer completed the divestment of its assets (92,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin for $3.1 billion to Continental Resources. PXD is representing the deal closure as its prime intention of diverting its entire focus to the more profitable Midland Basin assets. Hence, in the lucrative Midland Basin, it has established itself as the only large-cap exploration and production pure play. The upstream energy firm has strengthened its 2030 goals for emission reduction.”

2/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $216.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $230.00.

1/13/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer's rising exploration and abandonments costs are hurting the bottom line. With the expected increase in activities, the figure is expected to rise further in the coming days. The upstream energy player is also being affected by rising costs associated with oil and gas production. For the first nine months of 2021, Pioneer suffered hedging losses of almost $2 billion. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the virus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy. The uncertainty in energy business owing to the pandemic has been affecting its upstream operations. Also, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers, reflecting operational weakness. Thus, Pioneer appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

1/10/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

1/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $276.00 to $266.00.

1/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $216.00 to $218.00.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.83. 92,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.40 and a twelve month high of $240.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

