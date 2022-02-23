Iress Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.30 (ASX:IRE)

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.32.

Iress Limited designs and develops software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and consent infrastructure-as-a-service; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

