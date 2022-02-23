IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
IRIX opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
