IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

IRIX opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

