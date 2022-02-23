Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 77,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.