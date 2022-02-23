IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.64. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 6,277 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 257,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $56,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.