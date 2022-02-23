IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.64. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 6,277 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
