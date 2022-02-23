iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.74% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 84,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

