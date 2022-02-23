iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,490,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.