iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

