iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

