iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

