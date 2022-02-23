iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. 199,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,046. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

