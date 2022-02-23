Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE ISR opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

