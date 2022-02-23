Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE ISR opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
About Isoray
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.