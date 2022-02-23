Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$14.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVPAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 156,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.