Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JACK. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $88.73 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,243,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

